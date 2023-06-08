For Prologis Inc. [PLD], Analyst sees a rise to $147. What next?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] closed the trading session at $128.06 on 06/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $125.55, while the highest price level was $128.52. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Prologis to Participate in REITWeek 2023: NAREIT’s Investor Forum.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today announced that Tim Arndt, chief financial officer, will present at REITWeek 2023: NAREIT’s Investor Forum at the Hilton New York Midtown in New York, NY.

The 30-minute presentation will begin at 3:45 p.m. ET/12:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 6. The session will be broadcast live and can be accessed via webcast for 90 days at https://video.ibm.com/embed/25075713. An updated Investor Presentation will be available on June 6, here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.60 percent and weekly performance of 2.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, PLD reached to a volume of 2950711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $145.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

PLD stock trade performance evaluation

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.49, while it was recorded at 125.22 for the last single week of trading, and 118.71 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.62 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.33.

Return on Total Capital for PLD is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.51. Additionally, PLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] managed to generate an average of $1,364,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Insider Ownership positions