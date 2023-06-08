For Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

Nomad Foods Limited [NYSE: NOMD] price plunged by -1.37 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Nomad Foods to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on June 7, 2023.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference to be held in Paris on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (10:30 a.m. ET).

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods’ website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

A sum of 2712387 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 477.89K shares. Nomad Foods Limited shares reached a high of $17.66 and dropped to a low of $17.27 until finishing in the latest session at $17.30.

The one-year NOMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.22. The average equity rating for NOMD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOMD shares is $24.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nomad Foods Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nomad Foods Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOMD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NOMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, NOMD shares dropped by -10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.82 for Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.42, while it was recorded at 17.55 for the last single week of trading, and 17.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nomad Foods Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.73 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Nomad Foods Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.50.

Return on Total Capital for NOMD is now 9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.18. Additionally, NOMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] managed to generate an average of $34,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Nomad Foods Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NOMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nomad Foods Limited go to 3.11%.

