For CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF], Analyst sees a drop to $80. What next?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] surged by $1.71 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $69.66 during the day while it closed the day at $68.42. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the Company will present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference at 1:40 pm ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Investors who wish to access the live conference webcasts should visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the CF Industries Holdings, Inc. website for 180 days following the events.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 11.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CF stock has declined by -18.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.88% and lost -19.69% year-on date.

The market cap for CF stock reached $12.77 billion, with 196.20 million shares outstanding and 194.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 2972812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $87.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

CF stock trade performance evaluation

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.23. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.51 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.89, while it was recorded at 64.43 for the last single week of trading, and 88.33 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.35 and a Gross Margin at +51.94. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.91.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 53.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.85. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $1,239,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: Insider Ownership positions