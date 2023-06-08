For BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.59 during the day while it closed the day at $4.58. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM that BGC Partners to Present at Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on June 7, 2023.

Webcast Available for Investors.

BGC Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP) (“BGC”), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Howard W. Lutnick, is scheduled to present at Piper Sandler’s Global Exchange & FinTech Conference at 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

BGC Partners Inc. stock has also gained 12.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BGCP stock has declined by -10.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.39% and gained 21.49% year-on date.

The market cap for BGCP stock reached $1.66 billion, with 375.22 million shares outstanding and 290.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, BGCP reached a trading volume of 2836964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGCP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.12.

BGCP stock trade performance evaluation

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.53. With this latest performance, BGCP shares gained by 10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.24 for the last 200 days.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.87 and a Gross Margin at +91.14. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 7.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.18. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 175.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $12,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 20.48%.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: Insider Ownership positions