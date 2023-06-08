Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] moved up 2.98: Why It’s Important

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.98% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.58%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that EXACT SCIENCES EARNS 2023 GREAT PLACE TO WORK® CERTIFICATION™.

Award marks fifth consecutive year company has received prestigious distinction.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, announced today that the company has been certified as a 2023 Great Place To Work® for the fifth consecutive year. The certification is based on the results of a confidential survey open to U.S.-based employees, providing an unbiased evaluation of the company’s work environment, culture, and leadership. This year, 82% of Exact Sciences employees said that it is a Great Place To Work, surpassing the average U.S. company by an impressive margin of 25 points.

Over the last 12 months, EXAS stock rose by 87.96%. The one-year Exact Sciences Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.43. The average equity rating for EXAS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.83 billion, with 178.57 million shares outstanding and 176.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, EXAS stock reached a trading volume of 2783523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $86.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

EXAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.58. With this latest performance, EXAS shares gained by 28.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.62 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.37, while it was recorded at 85.12 for the last single week of trading, and 54.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exact Sciences Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.79 and a Gross Margin at +67.77. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.91.

Return on Total Capital for EXAS is now -11.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.75. Additionally, EXAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] managed to generate an average of -$97,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] Insider Position Details