Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $105

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] price surged by 2.06 percent to reach at $1.7. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:34 PM that Blackstone Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake of Copeland, Formerly Emerson Climate Technologies.

Rebrand to Copeland Reflects 100-Year Legacy of Leadership in HVAC and Refrigeration Technology and Solutions.

Sustainable Climate Solutions Leader Positioned for Next Phase of Growth with Enhanced Focus on Innovation to Transform How People Live and Work.

A sum of 3029291 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.37M shares. Emerson Electric Co. shares reached a high of $84.27 and dropped to a low of $82.35 until finishing in the latest session at $84.24.

The one-year EMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.67. The average equity rating for EMR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $102.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 57.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.44. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.89 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.29, while it was recorded at 82.23 for the last single week of trading, and 86.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.84. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $37,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

EMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.00%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Insider Position Details