Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] Revenue clocked in at $21.39 billion, up 20.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] gained 2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $188.60 price per share at the time. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM that Two Organizations Recognize Eaton’s Commitment to Delivering an Exceptional Employee Experience.

Eaton named to Newsweek’s Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Great Place To Work® certifies Eaton for dedication to employees and culture.

Eaton Corporation plc represents 398.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $72.18 billion with the latest information. ETN stock price has been found in the range of $182.20 to $188.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, ETN reached a trading volume of 2589566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $191.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 4.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETN in the course of the last twelve months was 79.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ETN stock

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, ETN shares gained by 11.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.90 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.43, while it was recorded at 184.23 for the last single week of trading, and 159.16 for the last 200 days.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.62 and a Gross Margin at +33.28. Eaton Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.86.

Return on Total Capital for ETN is now 12.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.24. Additionally, ETN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] managed to generate an average of $26,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 9.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]