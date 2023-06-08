Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] is -26.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE: DBI] traded at a high on 06/07/23, posting a 6.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.21. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Designer Brands Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of the world’s largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced the Company will issue its first quarter 2023 earnings on June 8, 2023. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am E.T. A press release detailing the Company’s results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 0936665 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link: DBI 1Q23 Earnings Webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3340226 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Designer Brands Inc. stands at 7.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.37%.

The market cap for DBI stock reached $439.52 million, with 63.64 million shares outstanding and 48.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, DBI reached a trading volume of 3340226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBI shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Designer Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Designer Brands Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has DBI stock performed recently?

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.99. With this latest performance, DBI shares dropped by -5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.59 for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 6.73 for the last single week of trading, and 11.41 for the last 200 days.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.76 and a Gross Margin at +32.55. Designer Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.91.

Return on Total Capital for DBI is now 12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 254.68. Additionally, DBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 210.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] managed to generate an average of $11,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.Designer Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Designer Brands Inc. go to 14.68%.

Insider trade positions for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]