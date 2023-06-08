Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] moved up 2.42: Why It’s Important

Columbia Banking System Inc. [NASDAQ: COLB] price surged by 2.42 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Columbia Banking System Announces Increase to Common Share Dividend.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (“Columbia” Nasdaq: COLB), parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.36 per common share, representing a 20% increase to the most recent Columbia dividend declaration, which took place prior to the close of Columbia’s merger with Umpqua on February 28, 2023. The dividend is payable June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

“We are pleased to announce an increase in our regular dividend, highlighting the foundational strength of our combined organization following the merger of Columbia and Umpqua,” commented Clint Stein, President & CEO of Columbia. “Looking forward, we expect cost and revenue synergies to enhance our operating fundamentals. Alongside the strength of our diversified balance sheet, this places us in the enviable position of having flexible capital deployment opportunities.”.

A sum of 2646939 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.67M shares. Columbia Banking System Inc. shares reached a high of $24.03 and dropped to a low of $23.20 until finishing in the latest session at $23.71.

The one-year COLB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.99. The average equity rating for COLB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLB shares is $27.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Columbia Banking System Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Banking System Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLB in the course of the last twelve months was 61.50.

COLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.37. With this latest performance, COLB shares gained by 22.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.67 for Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.91, while it was recorded at 22.19 for the last single week of trading, and 27.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Columbia Banking System Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.60. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.55.

Return on Total Capital for COLB is now 10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.98. Additionally, COLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] managed to generate an average of $119,507 per employee.

COLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Banking System Inc. go to 8.00%.

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] Insider Position Details