CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $30

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.44% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.69%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM that CenterPoint Energy Reports Strong Q1 Earnings Results and Reiterates 2023 Guidance.

Reported Q1 2023 earnings of $0.49 per diluted share on a GAAP basis.

Reported non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (“non-GAAP EPS”) of $0.50 for Q1 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CNP stock dropped by -8.15%. The one-year CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.64. The average equity rating for CNP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.14 billion, with 630.00 million shares outstanding and 628.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, CNP stock reached a trading volume of 3048370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $32.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

CNP Stock Performance Analysis:

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.68, while it was recorded at 28.65 for the last single week of trading, and 29.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CenterPoint Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -1.07%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Insider Position Details