CarMax Inc. [KMX] stock Resumed by Truist analyst, price target now $66

CarMax Inc. [NYSE: KMX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.58%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 7:55 AM that CarMax Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting Information.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report its financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2023 before the market opens on June 23, 2023, and it will host a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

Participants on the call will include Bill Nash, president and CEO, Enrique Mayor-Mora, executive vice president, CFO and Jon Daniels, senior vice president, CAF Operations. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 274-8461 (or (203) 518-9814 for international access) and entering the conference ID 3171396. A live audio webcast also will be available at investors.carmax.com.

Over the last 12 months, KMX stock dropped by -18.85%. The one-year CarMax Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.2. The average equity rating for KMX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.04 billion, with 158.07 million shares outstanding and 157.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, KMX stock reached a trading volume of 2772233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CarMax Inc. [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $69.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for CarMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarMax Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KMX Stock Performance Analysis:

CarMax Inc. [KMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.58. With this latest performance, KMX shares gained by 8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.54 for CarMax Inc. [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.72, while it was recorded at 75.99 for the last single week of trading, and 69.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CarMax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarMax Inc. [KMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.78 and a Gross Margin at +8.61. CarMax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82.

CarMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

KMX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarMax Inc. go to 16.50%.

CarMax Inc. [KMX] Insider Position Details