Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] – find out why.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XFOR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.65% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.94%. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $2.03 per share, which is equal to the closing price of X4’s common stock on May 31, 2023. Each option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued employment with X4 on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2019 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

Over the last 12 months, XFOR stock rose by 81.90%. The one-year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.35. The average equity rating for XFOR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $260.21 million, with 145.97 million shares outstanding and 116.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, XFOR stock reached a trading volume of 2891679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $3.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

XFOR Stock Performance Analysis:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, XFOR shares gained by 29.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.02 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.53, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 1.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] Insider Position Details