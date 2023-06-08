Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE: LICY] gained 0.56% on the last trading session, reaching $5.35 price per share at the time. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Li-Cycle to Host Investor Meetings on June 6, 2023.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, announced today that it will host investor meetings at the TD Cowen Sustainability Week on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

An investor presentation related to these meetings will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.li-cycle.com.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. represents 176.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $914.48 million with the latest information. LICY stock price has been found in the range of $5.295 to $5.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, LICY reached a trading volume of 2757373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $7.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

Trading performance analysis for LICY stock

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.35. With this latest performance, LICY shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.00, while it was recorded at 5.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.59 for the last 200 days.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] shares currently have an operating margin of -829.85 and a Gross Margin at -535.07. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -400.00.

Return on Total Capital for LICY is now -15.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.90. Additionally, LICY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] managed to generate an average of -$198,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]