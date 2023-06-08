Brinker International Inc. [EAT] Is Currently -6.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] slipped around -2.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $36.39 at the close of the session, down -6.26%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Chili’s Launches ‘It All Starts with a Marg’ Campaign featuring Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey and New, Premium Margaritas.

These workplace and real-life besties return to Chili’s in a new partnership to highlight the good times had over Chili’s Margs.

Today, Chili’s® Grill & Bar raises a glass to its latest campaign highlighting its margarita expertise aptly titled, “It All Starts with a Marg.” The videos feature an iconic duo, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, showing how a margarita can simply make any occasion better.

Brinker International Inc. stock is now 14.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EAT Stock saw the intraday high of $40.92 and lowest of $35.575 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.12, which means current price is +14.33% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, EAT reached a trading volume of 2730145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brinker International Inc. [EAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $40.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has EAT stock performed recently?

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, EAT shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.51 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.13, while it was recorded at 38.37 for the last single week of trading, and 34.39 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +8.80. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 10.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.73. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 113.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $1,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to 8.65%.

Insider trade positions for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]