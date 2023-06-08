BofA Securities lifts Discover Financial Services [DFS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] gained 0.69% on the last trading session, reaching $113.10 price per share at the time. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that 70% of Parents with College-Bound Children Are Worried About Having Enough Money to Pay for College.

One-third of parents said they are in a worse financial position to help pay for college versus last year.

A national survey from Discover® Student Loans revealed that a majority of parents with college-bound children are worried about having enough money to pay for their child’s education.

Discover Financial Services represents 262.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.73 billion with the latest information. DFS stock price has been found in the range of $112.505 to $113.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, DFS reached a trading volume of 2978423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Discover Financial Services [DFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $116.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 41.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.42.

Trading performance analysis for DFS stock

Discover Financial Services [DFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.08. With this latest performance, DFS shares gained by 16.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.19 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.55, while it was recorded at 109.78 for the last single week of trading, and 102.45 for the last 200 days.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.75. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.72.

Return on Total Capital for DFS is now 17.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.82. Additionally, DFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] managed to generate an average of $216,139 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Discover Financial Services [DFS]