BMO Capital Markets lifts Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE: REXR] traded at a high on 06/07/23, posting a 2.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.35. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Rexford Industrial Publishes Updated Investor Presentation.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the “Company” or “Rexford Industrial”) (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located throughout infill Southern California, announced the publication of an updated investor presentation in advance of the Company’s participation in upcoming investor meetings. The presentation is available on the Company’s investor relations website at www.ir.rexfordindustrial.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2867500 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stands at 2.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.98%.

The market cap for REXR stock reached $11.45 billion, with 195.37 million shares outstanding and 187.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, REXR reached a trading volume of 2867500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REXR shares is $69.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REXR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for REXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for REXR in the course of the last twelve months was 58.96.

How has REXR stock performed recently?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, REXR shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.42 for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.57, while it was recorded at 53.55 for the last single week of trading, and 57.01 for the last 200 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.78 and a Gross Margin at +45.02. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.40.

Return on Total Capital for REXR is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.95. Additionally, REXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] managed to generate an average of $747,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]