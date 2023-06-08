Bank OZK [OZK] moved up 6.23: Why It’s Important

Bank OZK [NASDAQ: OZK] price surged by 6.23 percent to reach at $2.44. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Belpointe OZ Secures $130 Million Construction Loan from Bank OZK for Sarasota Development Project—Aster & Links.

The Aster & Links development project will feature two 10-story high-rise buildings, and is expected to consist of 424 apartment homes that range from one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom townhome-style penthouses, catering to a variety of modern lifestyle preferences.

A sum of 2984726 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.24M shares. Bank OZK shares reached a high of $41.88 and dropped to a low of $39.26 until finishing in the latest session at $41.62.

The one-year OZK stock forecast points to a potential downside of 0.0. The average equity rating for OZK stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank OZK [OZK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OZK shares is $41.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OZK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Bank OZK shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank OZK is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for OZK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for OZK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.50.

OZK Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank OZK [OZK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.36. With this latest performance, OZK shares gained by 27.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OZK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.77 for Bank OZK [OZK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.61, while it was recorded at 38.31 for the last single week of trading, and 40.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank OZK Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank OZK [OZK] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.36. Bank OZK’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.86.

Return on Total Capital for OZK is now 12.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank OZK [OZK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.13. Additionally, OZK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank OZK [OZK] managed to generate an average of $213,205 per employee.

OZK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OZK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank OZK go to 12.00%.

Bank OZK [OZK] Insider Position Details