Azul S.A. [AZUL] Stock trading around $11.83 per share: What’s Next?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] plunged by -$0.44 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.03 during the day while it closed the day at $11.83. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 11:41 AM that Azul Airlines and United Airlines Expand Codeshare Arrangements to Include Six New U.S. Destinations.

Customers can now make easy one-stop connections to Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Francisco, Washington and Los Angeles with a single ticket.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Azul Brazilian Airlines and United Airlines, announced an expansion to their codeshare agreement, making it easier for customers to travel to more cities in the United States. Travelers will be able to connect between Azul and United at Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to six new U.S. destinations: Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Francisco, Washington and Los Angeles.

Azul S.A. stock has also gained 18.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZUL stock has inclined by 66.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 87.18% and gained 93.62% year-on date.

The market cap for AZUL stock reached $1.26 billion, with 120.02 million shares outstanding and 111.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, AZUL reached a trading volume of 3127615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Azul S.A. [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $12.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37.

AZUL stock trade performance evaluation

Azul S.A. [AZUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.54. With this latest performance, AZUL shares gained by 69.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.85 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 11.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.58 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +10.31. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for AZUL is now 10.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.77. Additionally, AZUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 551.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 124.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Azul S.A. [AZUL] managed to generate an average of -$53,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: Insider Ownership positions