Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] Is Currently -3.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Arqit Quantum Inc. [NASDAQ: ARQQ] loss -3.31% or -0.05 points to close at $1.46 with a heavy trading volume of 2534508 shares. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 6:07 AM that Arqit Quantum Inc. Announces Financial and Operational Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2023.

$2.6 million of revenue and other operating income for the six month period.

First cloud platform revenues generated through previously announced channel partnership.

It opened the trading session at $1.55, the shares rose to $1.57 and dropped to $1.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARQQ points out that the company has recorded -80.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -108.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, ARQQ reached to a volume of 2534508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQQ shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Arqit Quantum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arqit Quantum Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARQQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 112.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for ARQQ stock

Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, ARQQ shares gained by 28.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.95 for Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1710, while it was recorded at 1.3980 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6449 for the last 200 days.

Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -712.78 and a Gross Margin at +82.09. Arqit Quantum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +902.32.

Return on Total Capital for ARQQ is now -195.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 253.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 291.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 54.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.97. Additionally, ARQQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] managed to generate an average of $448,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arqit Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]