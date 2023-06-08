AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] Is Currently -0.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] loss -0.45% or -0.11 points to close at $24.49 with a heavy trading volume of 2805351 shares. The company report on March 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM that Latin Metals Provides Update on AngloGold Ashanti Exploration Activities.

Drill Permit Application Submitted for up to 11,900m.

It opened the trading session at $24.83, the shares rose to $25.57 and dropped to $24.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AU points out that the company has recorded 32.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -105.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, AU reached to a volume of 2805351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $24.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AU in the course of the last twelve months was 185.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for AU stock

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, AU shares dropped by -13.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.76, while it was recorded at 24.61 for the last single week of trading, and 19.39 for the last 200 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited go to 11.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]