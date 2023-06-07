Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $12.25

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: WINT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.23% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 41.46%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Windtree Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D and Investor Day Focusing on the Cardiogenic Shock Market, Istaroxime, Company Strategy and Planned Near-Term Milestones.

Virtual event to take place on June 14, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET.

Over the last 12 months, WINT stock dropped by -92.60%. The one-year Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.68. The average equity rating for WINT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.39 million, with 0.86 million shares outstanding and 0.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 847.21K shares, WINT stock reached a trading volume of 4036662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WINT shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WINT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

WINT Stock Performance Analysis:

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.46. With this latest performance, WINT shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.17 for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7940, while it was recorded at 1.4460 for the last single week of trading, and 8.9066 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Windtree Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.55.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] Insider Position Details