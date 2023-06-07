why Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.83

Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE: TALO] gained 4.90% on the last trading session, reaching $14.13 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Talos Energy Announces Mexico Transaction, Including Stake in Zama, With Grupo Carso.

Talos Energy Inc. (“Talos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TALO) today announced that Zamajal, S. A. de C.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Carso (“Carso”), has agreed to acquire a 49.9% interest in Talos’s Mexican subsidiary (“Talos Mexico”), which holds the Company’s 17.4% stake in Zama. Carso is one of the world’s largest conglomerates and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Talos will remain the controlling shareholder of Talos Mexico. The transaction is expected to close within the third quarter of 2023, as is subject to approval by Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission (“COFECE”).

Talos Energy Inc. represents 105.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.65 billion with the latest information. TALO stock price has been found in the range of $12.955 to $15.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, TALO reached a trading volume of 4989230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALO shares is $20.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Talos Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talos Energy Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for TALO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for TALO stock

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.05. With this latest performance, TALO shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.47, while it was recorded at 13.28 for the last single week of trading, and 17.58 for the last 200 days.

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.56 and a Gross Margin at +52.65. Talos Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.12.

Return on Total Capital for TALO is now 39.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.85. Additionally, TALO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] managed to generate an average of $875,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Talos Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]