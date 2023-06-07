why Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.19

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.65 at the close of the session, up 0.61%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Sharecare reveals finalists in the 2023 Sharecare Awards.

General public invited to vote for Sharing Care Award through June 16; winner announced live on stage at HLTH 2023 on Monday, Oct. 9.

Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the category finalists in the 2023 Sharecare Awards, which recognize best-in-class productions and programs that promote well-being and embody the spirit of “sharing care.”.

Sharecare Inc. stock is now 3.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHCR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.665 and lowest of $1.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.11, which means current price is +25.95% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, SHCR reached a trading volume of 4009882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $3.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has SHCR stock performed recently?

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.58. With this latest performance, SHCR shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.70 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5498, while it was recorded at 1.6100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9145 for the last 200 days.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.91. Sharecare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.30.

Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]