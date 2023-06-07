why Exelon Corporation [EXC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $46.04

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] slipped around -0.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $39.75 at the close of the session, down -0.58%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM that ComEd Awards Nearly $250,000 in Scholarships for Illinois Students Pursuing Future Careers in STEM.

Future of Energy Scholarship Fund enters its second year, with 47 awards to help remove barriers to college degrees in STEM.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ComEd today announced it has awarded $247,500 in scholarships to 47 local students pursuing a college degree in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM) this upcoming school year. Through the Future of Energy scholarship program, ComEd offers awards of up to $10,000 each with a goal of supporting more diverse, local students in pursuing education in STEM, which is increasingly important due to the clean energy transition underway in Illinois and around the country.

Exelon Corporation stock is now -8.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXC Stock saw the intraday high of $40.21 and lowest of $39.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.23, which means current price is +2.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 6981176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $46.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

How has EXC stock performed recently?

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.30 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.64, while it was recorded at 39.71 for the last single week of trading, and 41.26 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.86. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $107,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for Exelon Corporation [EXC]