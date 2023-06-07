why Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $121.17

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] price surged by 5.63 percent to reach at $4.8. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation including a webcasted fireside chat at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York City on May 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on our IR website at investors.etsy.com.

A sum of 4280936 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.45M shares. Etsy Inc. shares reached a high of $91.80 and dropped to a low of $85.22 until finishing in the latest session at $90.05.

The one-year ETSY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.68. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $121.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.16. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.22 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.92, while it was recorded at 84.67 for the last single week of trading, and 111.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc. Fundamentals:

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ETSY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 16.00%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Insider Position Details