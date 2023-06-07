Wall Street Analyst Resumed Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] gained 1.81% or 0.33 points to close at $18.53 with a heavy trading volume of 3890904 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2023.

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.16 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.49 per Diluted Share –.

It opened the trading session at $18.19, the shares rose to $18.65 and dropped to $18.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STWD points out that the company has recorded -11.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, STWD reached to a volume of 3890904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $20.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

Trading performance analysis for STWD stock

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, STWD shares gained by 10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.81 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.25, while it was recorded at 18.09 for the last single week of trading, and 19.51 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]