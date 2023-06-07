Wall Street Analyst Initiated Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RCRT] gained 98.02% or 0.19 points to close at $0.38 with a heavy trading volume of 126179539 shares. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM that GoLogiq to Combine Fintech Assets with Recruiter.com, Creating Nasdaq-Listed Global Fintech Platform.

Proposed Simultaneous Asset Purchase and Spin-Out Re-Aligns the Business and Assets of Two Public Companies, Creating a Nasdaq-listed Company Structured to Optimize Shareholder Value.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $0.29, the shares rose to $0.50 and dropped to $0.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RCRT points out that the company has recorded -26.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -111.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 348.28K shares, RCRT reached to a volume of 126179539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recruiter.com Group Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37.

Trading performance analysis for RCRT stock

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.89. With this latest performance, RCRT shares gained by 74.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.19 for Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2314, while it was recorded at 0.2384 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5594 for the last 200 days.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.53 and a Gross Margin at +20.09. Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.51.

Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]