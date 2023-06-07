Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] gained 2.59% or 0.11 points to close at $4.36 with a heavy trading volume of 4639576 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ballard & First Mode sign order for 60 additional hydrogen fuel cell modules for zero-emission mining trucks.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) and global carbon reduction company First Mode today announced a purchase order for Ballard to supply First Mode with 60 hydrogen fuel cell modules – totaling 6 megawatts – for delivery in 2024. The order represents an expansion of the relationship, following the order of 35 modules year-to-date in 2023, to power hybrid hydrogen and battery ultra-class mining haul trucks.

“The combination of hydrogen fuel cell and battery technology has proven itself as a viable zero-emission alternative to diesel in mine haulage,” said Julian Soles, CEO at First Mode. “We are excited to continue our partnership with Ballard to help our customers achieve their emission targets without sacrificing performance.”.

It opened the trading session at $4.22, the shares rose to $4.415 and dropped to $4.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLDP points out that the company has recorded -30.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, BLDP reached to a volume of 4639576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $6.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95.

Trading performance analysis for BLDP stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 5.70 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.86 and a Gross Margin at -25.80. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -207.07.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$174,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]