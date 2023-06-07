Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.99% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.91%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that P&G’s VÖOST Breaks into Leading Vitamin Form with the Launch of New VÖOST Gummies.

Now available in four varieties, VÖOST Gummies are an easy and enjoyable way to add nutrient boosts to your everyday routine.

VÖOST, a vitamin boost brand from P&G, is expanding its product offering with the launch of new VÖOST Gummies. Now available online and in-store at retailers nationwide, VÖOST Gummies offer a simple and convenient way to elevate and customize customers’ everyday vitamin routines.

Over the last 12 months, PG stock dropped by -0.96%. The one-year The Procter & Gamble Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.36. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $334.61 billion, with 2.36 billion shares outstanding and 2.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, PG stock reached a trading volume of 4635635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $164.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 95.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.69 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.23, while it was recorded at 144.68 for the last single week of trading, and 143.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Procter & Gamble Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.31. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $139,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.38%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Insider Position Details