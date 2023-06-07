Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.40%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Spirit AeroSystems Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

First Quarter 2023.

Over the last 12 months, SPR stock dropped by -13.82%. The one-year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.03. The average equity rating for SPR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.85 billion, with 104.90 million shares outstanding and 104.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, SPR stock reached a trading volume of 5313139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $36.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54.

SPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.40. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.97, while it was recorded at 27.69 for the last single week of trading, and 29.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.37 and a Gross Margin at +1.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.85.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -543.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.58. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$29,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Insider Position Details