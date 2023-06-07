VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] moved down -25.75: Why It’s Important

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] loss -25.75% on the last trading session, reaching $0.10 price per share at the time. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Vistagen to Present at Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference.

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place June 7 – 9, 2023 in New York City, NY.

Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference DetailsFireside Chat Date and Time: Friday, June 9 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern TimeLocation: Marriott Marquis in New York City, NY.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. represents 206.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.19 million with the latest information. VTGN stock price has been found in the range of $2.88 to $4.035.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 16034972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for VTGN stock

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.69. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -18.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.63 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1358, while it was recorded at 0.1299 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1512 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -58.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.70. Additionally, VTGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$1,326,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

