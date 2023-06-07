Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU] is 16.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VEDU] traded at a high on 06/06/23, posting a 10.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.46. The company report on March 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. Cooperates with John Hughes Institute Founded by Oscar-Winning Filmmaker John Hughes.

MTM College, the current major subsidiary of the Company, is expanding curriculums with new majors of Visual Effect, Virtual Production, Visual Communication and Game Engine Applications. The two parties will work together on professional education and training programs, cultivate and supply high-skill talents in internet, film and art to serve the media and entertainment industry.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18356433 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. stands at 20.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.61%.

The market cap for VEDU stock reached $18.32 million, with 38.11 million shares outstanding and 7.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 107.89K shares, VEDU reached a trading volume of 18356433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has VEDU stock performed recently?

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.50. With this latest performance, VEDU shares dropped by -28.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7095, while it was recorded at 0.4285 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7973 for the last 200 days.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.64 and a Gross Margin at +34.66. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.19.

Return on Total Capital for VEDU is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.15. Additionally, VEDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 553.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU]