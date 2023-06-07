Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] moved down -1.31: Why It’s Important

Vapotherm Inc. [NYSE: VAPO] price plunged by -1.31 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Vapotherm Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), today announced first quarter 2023 financial results.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A sum of 4089590 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 140.59K shares. Vapotherm Inc. shares reached a high of $0.93 and dropped to a low of $0.5535 until finishing in the latest session at $0.64.

The average equity rating for VAPO stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Vapotherm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vapotherm Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47.

VAPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, VAPO shares gained by 6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5889, while it was recorded at 0.6263 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2126 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vapotherm Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.90 and a Gross Margin at +25.29. Vapotherm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.55.

Return on Total Capital for VAPO is now -81.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -588.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.13. Additionally, VAPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] managed to generate an average of -$396,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Vapotherm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

VAPO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vapotherm Inc. go to 10.60%.

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] Insider Position Details