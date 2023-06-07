Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] is 12.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE: UNVR] gained 0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $35.66 price per share at the time. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Univar Solutions Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Apollo Funds.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) (“Univar Solutions” or the “Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today that its stockholders have voted at a special meeting of Univar Solutions stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the Company’s pending acquisition by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (NYSE: APO). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Univar Solutions stockholders will receive $36.15 per share in cash for every share of Univar Solutions common stock they own immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

At the Special Meeting, approximately 93.6% of the shares voted were voted in favor of the merger, which represented approximately 81.3% of the total outstanding shares of Univar Solutions common stock as of May 1, 2023, the record date for the Special Meeting.

Univar Solutions Inc. represents 157.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.63 billion with the latest information. UNVR stock price has been found in the range of $35.65 to $35.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, UNVR reached a trading volume of 4886924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNVR shares is $37.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Univar Solutions Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNVR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for UNVR stock

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, UNVR shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.93 for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.37, while it was recorded at 35.66 for the last single week of trading, and 31.24 for the last 200 days.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +22.58. Univar Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Total Capital for UNVR is now 16.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.18. Additionally, UNVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] managed to generate an average of $56,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.Univar Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Univar Solutions Inc. go to 3.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]