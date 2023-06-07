UBS lifts Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] jumped around 0.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.92 at the close of the session, up 9.50%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 9:20 AM that GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for May 2023.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of May 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock is now 46.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOL Stock saw the intraday high of $3.93 and lowest of $3.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.74, which means current price is +96.49% above from all time high which was touched on 06/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, GOL reached a trading volume of 3960843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $4.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24.

How has GOL stock performed recently?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.84. With this latest performance, GOL shares gained by 40.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.89 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 3.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.20 and a Gross Margin at +19.21. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.27.

Additionally, GOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,265.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 136.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]