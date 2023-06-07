Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] Stock trading around $19.30 per share: What’s Next?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [NYSE: MODG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.52% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.75%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM that TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS HONORS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD JOHN LUNDGREN’S RECENT LEADERSHIP AWARD.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) (the “Company”) honors Chairman of the Board of Directors John Lundgren’s recognition by Corporate Board Member Magazine as the 2023 Independent Director of the Year. This award recognizes outstanding achievements and exemplary leadership within the corporate governance community.

“We are extremely proud of John’s recognition as Independent Director of the Year, an achievement we strongly support,” commented Chip Brewer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Topgolf Callaway Brands. “John has been an invaluable partner and leader on our board for 14 years, taking over the role as Chairman in 2020. Through his extensive expertise and guidance, we have significantly grown and transformed our business, improved our corporate governance practices, and delivered strong financial performance. We thank John for his continued contributions to our Company and are honored to have him as part of the Topgolf Callaway Brands family.”.

Over the last 12 months, MODG stock dropped by -13.26%. The one-year Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.92. The average equity rating for MODG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.40 billion, with 185.20 million shares outstanding and 152.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, MODG stock reached a trading volume of 5293396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODG shares is $32.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

MODG Stock Performance Analysis:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.75. With this latest performance, MODG shares dropped by -13.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.93 for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.28, while it was recorded at 18.09 for the last single week of trading, and 21.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +60.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for MODG is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.96. Additionally, MODG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] managed to generate an average of $4,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MODG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. go to 11.60%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] Insider Position Details