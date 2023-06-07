ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] is -62.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: THMO] gained 13.33% on the last trading session, reaching $1.19 price per share at the time. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ThermoGenesis Holdings Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Conference Call to be Held Today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provided a corporate strategic update.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. represents 1.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.13 million with the latest information. THMO stock price has been found in the range of $1.06 to $1.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, THMO reached a trading volume of 5700824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for THMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for THMO stock

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.53. With this latest performance, THMO shares dropped by -38.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.35 for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0027, while it was recorded at 1.2280 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0323 for the last 200 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.08 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -277.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.30.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]