The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] moved up 2.96: Why It’s Important

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.96% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.91%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM that GOODYEAR LAUNCHES NEW URBAN MAX BSA(EV) BUS SERVICE ALL-POSITION TIRE FOR SELECT GILLIG ELECTRIC METRO BUSES AND EV TRANSIT FLEETS.

The Urban Max BSAEV offers lower rolling resistance to help extend range*, provide enhanced traction and support the increased load-carrying capacity of electric buses.

Today, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) introduced the newest EV-ready tire for communities around the country looking to drive their buses and transit fleets more efficiently while transitioning to more sustainable battery electric vehicles. The new Urban Max BSAEV (Bus Service All-Position) tire was specially designed in partnership with GILLIG, the leading manufacturer of American-built heavy-duty transit buses. The Urban Max BSAEV is the first Goodyear tire engineered specifically with low rolling resistance for EV transit and metro buses to help extend range* and handle the increased load capacity.

Over the last 12 months, GT stock rose by 2.50%. The one-year The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.67. The average equity rating for GT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.80 billion, with 285.00 million shares outstanding and 281.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, GT stock reached a trading volume of 5854481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85.

GT Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 18.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.28 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.96, while it was recorded at 13.44 for the last single week of trading, and 11.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.97.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.11. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] managed to generate an average of $2,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.24%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Insider Position Details