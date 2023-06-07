Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] Is Currently 12.53 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Secoo Holding Limited [NASDAQ: SECO] gained 12.53% or 0.1 points to close at $0.90 with a heavy trading volume of 6661223 shares. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Secoo Receives NASDAQ Notice Related to Late Filing of Form 20-F.

In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Delinquency Letter to submit a plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rules (the “Compliance Plan”). If NASDAQ accepts the Compliance Plan, NASDAQ may grant the Company an extension until November 13, 2023 to regain compliance. Secoo intends either to file its 2022 Annual Report or submit the Compliance Plan within the prescribed 60-day period.

It opened the trading session at $0.90, the shares rose to $1.11 and dropped to $0.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SECO points out that the company has recorded -53.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -73.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, SECO reached to a volume of 6661223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Secoo Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Secoo Holding Limited is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for SECO stock

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.84. With this latest performance, SECO shares dropped by -18.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.21 for Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8647, while it was recorded at 0.8295 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0434 for the last 200 days.

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.82 and a Gross Margin at +3.77. Secoo Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.07.

Return on Total Capital for SECO is now -17.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.77. Additionally, SECO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] managed to generate an average of -$172,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Secoo Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

