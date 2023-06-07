Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Is Currently 3.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] price surged by 3.56 percent to reach at $3.12. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP ANNOUNCES GROUND-BREAKING BIOFUEL TESTING, ACCELERATING THE INDUSTRY’S ENERGY TRANSITION.

Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Apex and Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas will be at the forefront of alternative fuel use thanks to extended sustainable biofuel tests this summer in Europe.

This summer, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) will set a new industry milestone in alternative fuel use when Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Apex and Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas, set sail in Europe using sustainable biofuel to meet part of the ships’ fuel needs. The landmark test will contribute critical data and research on the fuel’s capabilities and supply chain infrastructure needed to further the industry’s alternative fuel ambitions.

A sum of 5279958 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.61M shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares reached a high of $90.96 and dropped to a low of $87.5675 until finishing in the latest session at $90.72.

The one-year RCL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.37. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $86.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.03. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 19.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.18 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.67, while it was recorded at 85.75 for the last single week of trading, and 59.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

