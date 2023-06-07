RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] Is Currently 3.83 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] traded at a high on 06/06/23, posting a 3.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.90. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM that RLX Technology Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6705617 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RLX Technology Inc. stands at 8.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.81%.

The market cap for RLX stock reached $3.05 billion, with 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 723.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.29M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 6705617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $4.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has RLX stock performed recently?

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, RLX shares dropped by -22.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4190, while it was recorded at 1.8120 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0434 for the last 200 days.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.14 and a Gross Margin at +43.66. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.30.

Return on Total Capital for RLX is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.55. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.90 and a Current Ratio set at 20.10.

Earnings analysis for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc. go to 12.71%.

Insider trade positions for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]