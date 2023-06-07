Raymond James lifts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.15 during the day while it closed the day at $5.13. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Why Ericsson was Selected as ABI Research’s “Most Sustainable Telco Vendor”.

Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock has also loss -1.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ERIC stock has declined by -6.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.68% and lost -12.16% year-on date.

The market cap for ERIC stock reached $17.22 billion, with 3.33 billion shares outstanding and 2.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.28M shares, ERIC reached a trading volume of 5297530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $5.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

ERIC stock trade performance evaluation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 5.91 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.29 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.33. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $177,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to -9.90%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: Insider Ownership positions