Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] moved up 3.38: Why It’s Important

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] traded at a high on 06/06/23, posting a 3.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $57.22. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 7:44 PM that Nutrien Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2023 (the “Meeting”). A total of 386,934,221 common shares, representing 77.42% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6397914 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nutrien Ltd. stands at 4.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.44%.

The market cap for NTR stock reached $36.91 billion, with 501.18 million shares outstanding and 491.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, NTR reached a trading volume of 6397914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $78.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has NTR stock performed recently?

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, NTR shares dropped by -12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.86 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.02, while it was recorded at 54.70 for the last single week of trading, and 77.09 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.61. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.22.

Return on Total Capital for NTR is now 27.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.20. Additionally, NTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] managed to generate an average of $403,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]