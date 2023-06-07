Mizuho lifts The Southern Company [SO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] slipped around -0.32 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $69.37 at the close of the session, down -0.46%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM that United Way of Metro Chicago and Cook County’s “Transforming Places” Partnership Expands Equitable Investment in the Southland.

The partnership, with cross-sector investment from the Nicor Gas Foundation, supports place-based transformation through new and increased investment in suburban Neighborhood Networks.

United Way of Metro Chicago, in partnership with Cook County and with support from the Nicor Gas Foundation, has announced the expansion of its Neighborhood Network Initiative in Ford Heights/Chicago Heights, Harvey and Park Forest/Richton Park, plus an increased investment in the existing Blue Island/Robbins Neighborhood Network. Over the next three years, the Neighborhood Network coalitions will develop and implement visions to improve the quality of life for residents that have faced systemic disinvestment in their communities.

The Southern Company stock is now -2.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SO Stock saw the intraday high of $70.31 and lowest of $69.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.57, which means current price is +17.88% above from all time high which was touched on 05/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 5025150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Southern Company [SO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $73.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

How has SO stock performed recently?

The Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.77, while it was recorded at 69.49 for the last single week of trading, and 69.71 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.47. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $127,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for The Southern Company [SO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 7.30%.

