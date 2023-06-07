Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain 10.32% so far this year. What now?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] traded at a high on 06/06/23, posting a 2.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $77.50. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Microchip Technology to Present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4745939 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Microchip Technology Incorporated stands at 3.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.18%.

The market cap for MCHP stock reached $41.97 billion, with 547.10 million shares outstanding and 538.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, MCHP reached a trading volume of 4745939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $94.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MCHP stock performed recently?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.29 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.24, while it was recorded at 76.38 for the last single week of trading, and 73.51 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.88 and a Gross Margin at +58.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.74.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 13.80%.

Insider trade positions for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]