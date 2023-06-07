Market cap of Xunlei Limited [XNET] reaches 103.49M – now what?

Xunlei Limited [NASDAQ: XNET] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.93 during the day while it closed the day at $1.68. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Xunlei Announces $20 million Share Repurchase Program.

In March 2022, Xunlei announced that the Board approved and adopted a share repurchase program, which authorized the Company to repurchase up to $20 million of its shares over the next 12 months. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had spent approximately US$7.9 million on the share repurchases under the share repurchase program.

Xunlei Limited stock has also gained 25.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XNET stock has declined by -10.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.24% and lost -7.69% year-on date.

The market cap for XNET stock reached $103.49 million, with 65.01 million shares outstanding and 53.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 70.37K shares, XNET reached a trading volume of 5664244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xunlei Limited [XNET]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xunlei Limited is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for XNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19.

XNET stock trade performance evaluation

Xunlei Limited [XNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.37. With this latest performance, XNET shares gained by 6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.27 for Xunlei Limited [XNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6066, while it was recorded at 1.4360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6846 for the last 200 days.

Xunlei Limited [XNET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xunlei Limited [XNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.29 and a Gross Margin at +40.93. Xunlei Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.26.

Return on Total Capital for XNET is now 3.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xunlei Limited [XNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.44. Additionally, XNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Xunlei Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xunlei Limited [XNET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xunlei Limited go to 19.00%.

Xunlei Limited [XNET]: Insider Ownership positions