Market cap of Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] reaches 382.43M – now what?

Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ: SFIX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.13% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.91%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Stitch Fix Announces Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Stitch Fix Interim CEO Katrina Lake said, “We continue to focus on delivering profitability and preserving cash flow, and I’m proud of how far we’ve come. This quarter we delivered adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million, exceeding our guidance range and significantly expanding our free cash flow. We continue to focus on ways to drive efficiencies across our business, while at the same time invest in the core capabilities that have set Stitch Fix apart from the beginning – personalization powered by our industry-leading data science and AI. Looking forward, we’re confident that we have the right strategy in place to return us to profitable growth while realizing our mission to help our clients look and feel their best.”.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, SFIX stock dropped by -58.09%. The one-year Stitch Fix Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.3. The average equity rating for SFIX stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $382.43 million, with 113.93 million shares outstanding and 80.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, SFIX stock reached a trading volume of 5784177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFIX shares is $4.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFIX stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Stitch Fix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stitch Fix Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

SFIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, SFIX shares gained by 18.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.80, while it was recorded at 3.65 for the last single week of trading, and 4.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stitch Fix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.98 and a Gross Margin at +42.07. Stitch Fix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.99.

Return on Total Capital for SFIX is now -33.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.80. Additionally, SFIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] managed to generate an average of -$26,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.62.Stitch Fix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

SFIX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stitch Fix Inc. go to 29.60%.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] Insider Position Details