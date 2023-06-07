Market cap of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] reaches 139.70B – now what?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] price surged by 1.74 percent to reach at $1.57. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 1:30 AM that Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Presents at 2023 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference; Reaffirms 2023 Full-Year EPS Forecast.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s (NYSE: PM) Chief Financial Officer, Emmanuel Babeau, will address investors today at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris.

A sum of 4457063 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.65M shares. Philip Morris International Inc. shares reached a high of $91.705 and dropped to a low of $89.88 until finishing in the latest session at $91.62.

The one-year PM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.05. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $113.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.71, while it was recorded at 90.72 for the last single week of trading, and 96.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.17 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.62.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 43.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 43.62. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 7.40%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Insider Position Details