Market cap of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] reaches 21.65M – now what?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] price surged by 16.30 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Novo Integrated Sciences Receives $40,000,000 Commitment to Develop Eldercare Facilities in Canada.

Joint Venture Collaboration with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al Thanayan and his Global Healthcare Organization.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”) today announced the Company has received a Letter of Funding Commitment for a direct investment in the Company of USD $40,000,000 from Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al Thanayan (“Sheikh Khaled”) through his organization Gulf International Minerals and Energy Group (GIMEG), of which Sheikh Khaled is the Chairman. The funding is expected to result in project-specific joint ventures for development of elder care and senior living community facilities in Canada. The collaboration would provide for the Company to be the lead in securing engineering, procurement, and construction project contracts, management contracts of the facilities, and working with the Canada Housing and Mortgage Corporation for project-specific specific additional financing.

A sum of 37111855 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.00M shares. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1653 and dropped to a low of $0.133 until finishing in the latest session at $0.15.

Guru’s Opinion on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

NVOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, NVOS shares dropped by -12.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.18 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1326, while it was recorded at 0.1331 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3855 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] Insider Position Details