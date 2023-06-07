Market cap of Medtronic plc [MDT] reaches 109.91B – now what?

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] price plunged by -0.16 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Medtronic names Ken Washington new Chief Technology and Innovation Officer.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced that Ken Washington, Ph.D., has been appointed Medtronic Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. In this newly created role, Dr. Washington will leverage his extensive experience leading technology development and execution across industries including robotics, consumer products, automotive, and space, to accelerate innovation-driven growth in service of the company’s mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life. Dr. Washington will also become a member of the Medtronic Executive Committee.

“This new leadership role will help Medtronic to harness the innovative spirit of our founders and ensure we are capitalizing on our scientific and technological knowledge to invent, innovate and disrupt the healthcare technology market of the future,” said Geoff Martha, chairman and CEO, Medtronic. “Dr. Washington will help Medtronic expand use of our technology platforms across our portfolio – including robotics, sensors, implantables and AI – improving our returns on investments in innovation and expanding our technological competitive advantage to drive durable growth.”.

A sum of 5046115 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.13M shares. Medtronic plc shares reached a high of $84.02 and dropped to a low of $83.23 until finishing in the latest session at $83.60.

The one-year MDT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.36. The average equity rating for MDT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Medtronic plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $91.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 179.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Medtronic plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.77 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.26, while it was recorded at 83.32 for the last single week of trading, and 83.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medtronic plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.26 and a Gross Margin at +60.66. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13.

Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MDT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 1.77%.

Medtronic plc [MDT] Insider Position Details